Inside PHOTOS of Sunil Grover’s Super Cool & Artsy Duplex Home in Goregaon, Mumbai
Sunil Grover, loved for his iconic Gutthi role, owns a beautiful two-storey home in Goregaon featuring artistic interiors, cozy corners, and bright natural light. The stylish space reflects his creative personality and peaceful family life perfectly.
Sunil Grover is a talented actor and comedian best known for his iconic character Gutthi. Over the years, he has entertained audiences on TV and in films with his excellent comic timing, funny expressions, and ability to perform every role with ease.
Sunil Grover owns a stylish two-storey home in Goregaon, Mumbai, designed to reflect his creative personality. The house features warm wooden interiors, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open layout that blends modern design with a lively and cheerful vibe, much like the actor himself.
The home has a stylish yet playful design with high ceilings and cozy seating areas that create a warm, welcoming feel. Natural sunlight fills the space throughout the day, making the interiors look bright, open, airy, and closely connected to nature.
The highlight of the home is its artistic décor. Sunil Grover has added hand-painted murals and a striking “Tree of Life” artwork that reflect his love for creativity. These unique pieces give each room a special charm and clearly showcase his artistic personality.
The house also includes practical and functional spaces. Sunil Grover has a dedicated theatre room where he works on scripts and rehearses his roles. A mezzanine floor serves as his creative hub, where he spends time developing ideas and planning his projects.
The dining area features a unique “Mama Bear, Papa Bear” theme that is both fun and functional. This quirky design adds a playful touch to the space and makes family meals more enjoyable, reflecting the thoughtful and creative planning behind the home’s overall look.
Every corner of the house has a story of its own. It features rotating windows that add a unique touch and cozy spaces for the family to relax together. The overall layout is designed to inspire creativity while maintaining warmth, making it perfect for both work and peaceful downtime.
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