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Inside Photos Of Aamir Khan Luxury Rs 50 Crore Pali Hill Duplex House With Stunning Greenery
Aamir Khan’s luxurious Rs 50 crore Pali Hill duplex showcases elegant interiors, modern architecture, and lush greenery, creating a calm and private retreat that reflects his simple yet sophisticated lifestyle choices.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir Khan reportedly owns three flats in Mumbai. Two are in the Marina complex and one is in Bella Vista, Bandra. The actor currently lives in his Bandra home. Famous interior designer Anuradha Parikh designed this two-storey luxury apartment in the Bella Vista building, using the most magnificent decor pieces.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
According to documents from Zapkey.com, Aamir Khan rented four luxury flats in Pali Hill's Wilnomona building for Rs 24.5 lakh per month. The actor signed a five-year lease from May 2025 to May 2030, with a 45-month lock-in period. The rent will increase by 5% every year. He also paid Rs 4 lakh in stamp duty, a Rs 2,000 registration fee, and a security deposit of Rs 1.46 crore.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir Khan bought this house back in 2013 for ₹35 crores. Today, its market value has shot up to over ₹50 crores, thanks to the rising prices of luxury properties in Bandra.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, designed the Marina Apartments with a nature-based theme. Meanwhile, renowned designer Anuradha Parikh designed the 5,000-square-foot, two-storey Aamir Khan house. The Mumbai home is simple yet elegant, featuring a study, a central living room, and a personal fitness area.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
In an interview with Mashable India, the actor showed everyone around his house. It's a very open space with beige walls. On one side, there's a neat dining table and wooden console, and on the other, a balcony with a large sit-out area. The sit-out has bamboo shades that reveal lush greenery when pulled up.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
The actor pointed out that all the greenery in and around his home helps lower the temperature. It gives the whole place a cool, hill-station feel right in the middle of Mumbai.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
The nature surrounding the building also attracts many rare birds to his complex. In fact, Aamir Khan said his favourite spot in the entire house is the balcony. His home is a perfect mix of simplicity and warmth, filled with natural light, wooden furniture, and lots of plants.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir shared that he still lives in the same building on Pali Hill where he grew up. He said, "I was 11 months old when we relocated from Hill Road to Pali Hill, and I've been here ever since. We just moved to a leased apartment momentarily for repairs; otherwise, I've lived my whole life here."
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir described his property as being "covered in greenery." As he enters through a wooden door, his two lovely dogs greet him. The entrance opens into a large living area with big windows that let in plenty of sunlight. The interiors feature hardwood furniture, beautiful wall art, a dark wood dining table under a big lamp, and even a foosball table on the side.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir gave a tour of his home, which he calls "covered in greenery." His two dogs meet him at the wooden door. The entrance leads to a spacious living room with large windows, flooding the space with natural light. The rooms are decorated with hardwood furniture and beautiful artwork, creating a cosy and artistic vibe.
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