Parents of 18-year-old Advaitha Verma, who drowned in Pawna Lake, have launched a campaign on drowning prevention and water safety. They aim to turn their personal tragedy into a mission to save young lives through awareness in schools and advocacy.

The loss of a child is a grief that rarely finds words, often leaving behind a void that reshapes an entire family's world. For the parents of the late 18-year-old Advaitha Verma, that silence has not only been filled with memories of their son but also with a resolve to ensure that similar tragedies are prevented in future.

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Renu Kaul Verma and Sudesh Verma remembered their 18-year-old son Advaitha Verma in New Delhi on Tuesday through a sufi music night, who passed away due to drowning in the backwaters of Pawna Lake in Lonavala, Maharashtra, in 2024. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, author Mugdha Sinha, Kathak Guru Shovana Narayan, Sangeeta Gupta, Major General Karun Kumar Sinha and others. The chief guest of the event was Rajendra Singh, the environmental visionary also known as the waterman of India.

From Personal Tragedy to a Public Mission

More than a memorial, the evening served as a platform to channel the family's grief into a broader conversation about public safety. Transforming their personal tragedy into purpose, the parents of Advaitha have launched a campaign on drowning prevention and water safety awareness, hoping that their son's story becomes a lesson that saves other young lives.

A Plea for Awareness and Systemic Change

While talking to ANI, Renu Kaul said, "It was a shock when Advaitha passed away. Before this tragedy, I was not even aware (of deaths by drowning). It felt like an epidemic, but it is rarely highlighted in the news. After his passing, I came to know that at Pawna Lake alone, 10-20 deaths happen every month."

She continued, "I also realised this is not just one place. Across tourist spots near educational hubs, students keep going out. You cannot stop them, but safety measures are missing. These places earn revenue, but they must also ensure precautions like life jackets and safety systems."

Advaitha's father, Sudesh Verma, reflected on the universal nature of personal tragedy, saying that while such losses can happen to any family, the pain is fully understood only by those who experience it. "We understand that such tragedies can happen to anyone and any family, and the family that suffers from the tragedy, only they know the pain and the feelings which they pass through. Losing someone who is very dear, reconciling with the fact that they could not do anything to save him or her, is a very painful experience," said Sudesh Verma while talking to ANI.

While noting the fact that many grieving families often withdraw into silence and isolation, he explained that he and his family consciously chose a different path. He added, "Normally, what happens is that people will get inside, become a part of the shell, they would not come out and do anything and they will die out in the process. We have decided to convert this tragedy, which is deeply personal, into a mission to save lives. We believe that drowning is such a thing that can be prevented with a little care, with little awareness."

The Hemant Bala Advaitha Foundation

Rather than enclosing themselves into the shell of grief, the teenager's parents chose to honour their son's memory by turning their loss into a public awareness initiative aimed at preventing similar tragedies. Following the death of their son, the couple decided to launch an awareness campaign against drowning through the medium of Advaitha- A symphony an initiave under Hemant Bala Advaitha Foundation. It includes a music award that would link up with the youth and pass on the message of anti-drowning measures through music and talk shows, seminars, conferences, pamphlet distribution and other means in times to come, according to it's website.

To prevent deaths from drowning, Renu Kaul, through their foundation, visits schools and distributes pamphlets to spread awareness among the children. "We visit schools, distribute pamphlets, and interact with students. The goal is to reach as many children as possible through any platform available -- especially social media. We also want drowning prevention to be observed as an international awareness day and included in school learning material. So awareness must be ingrained from childhood. This should be part of the school curriculum. Children must be taught from the beginning that such risks exist and how to stay safe," said Renu Kaul.

Sudesh Verma called the initiative "youth-centric" and driven by the belief that even one life saved would serve as a meaningful tribute to his son. Sudesh Verma said, "The goal is to create awareness in schools. Interact with children and to create as much awareness as possible via any social platform because you have to connect with the youth. Our programme is mostly youth-centric because even if one life is saved, I think that will be a great tribute to the son I lost."

Highlighting repeated incidents of drowning deaths at tourist spots, he also pointed to systemic negligence and lack of safety measures, urging greater responsibility from authorities and calling for stronger awareness to ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future. "We feel that with awareness, people will become more responsible. The government will become more responsible. And every authority will understand that if they are making money out of tourist places, it is their duty to provide safety measures," added Sudesh Verma.

At the event, Renu Kaul also urged the attendees to sign an online petition which "urges courts, governments, policymakers and local authorities to recognise drowning prevention as a national priority and to act with urgency and coordination."

A Memorial of Music and Advocacy

The second death anniversary of Advaitha was marked with a soulful sufi performance by singer Sonam Kalra on Tuesday. She was joined by her fellow musicians. She performed songs like 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar', 'Chaap Tilak' and many more. The performance was preceded by a theatrical drama portraying a scene of death by drowning due to the lack of safety measures near the lakes.

In conclusion, what began as an unthinkable personal tragedy for Renu Kaul Verma and Sudesh Verma has now evolved into an important public awareness mission on drowning prevention and water safety. Through the Hemant Bala Advaitha Foundation, the family is seeking to take their message directly to schools and young audiences, using music, outreach programmes and social platforms. (ANI)