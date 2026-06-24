The film has now collected ₹29.85 crore at the Indian box office. Its first-week earnings stood at ₹12.25 crore, while the second week has delivered much stronger numbers.

The biggest boost came during the second weekend, with the film collecting ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and ₹5.75 crore on Sunday. These figures indicate that the historical drama has managed to attract a wider audience through strong recommendations and positive public response.

Worldwide Earnings Near ₹50 Crore

The overseas market has also contributed steadily to the film's performance. On Day 12 alone, Main Vaapas Aaunga added ₹50 lakh internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹12.60 crore.

With an India gross collection of ₹35.54 crore and overseas earnings of ₹12.60 crore, the film's worldwide gross now stands at ₹48.14 crore. It is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone shortly if the current trend continues.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, and Nikhat Khan. The film was released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.