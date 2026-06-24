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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 12: Diljit Dosanjh Film Nears ₹50 Crore Worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 12: Imtiaz Ali's period drama is steadily gaining momentum at box office after slow start. Positive audience feedback, strong word-of-mouth have helped Diljit Dosanjh-led film register impressive growth
Strong Second-Week Growth Revives Box Office Run
After opening to modest numbers, Main Vaapas Aaunga has witnessed a remarkable turnaround thanks to positive reviews and audience appreciation. On Day 12, the film earned ₹3.10 crore in India net collections, marking a 24% increase over its Monday earnings.
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The film's second weekend proved crucial, with collections jumping significantly. This upward trend suggests that audience interest is growing despite stiff competition from newer releases in theatres.
India Collection Approaches ₹30 Crore Mark
The film has now collected ₹29.85 crore at the Indian box office. Its first-week earnings stood at ₹12.25 crore, while the second week has delivered much stronger numbers.
The biggest boost came during the second weekend, with the film collecting ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and ₹5.75 crore on Sunday. These figures indicate that the historical drama has managed to attract a wider audience through strong recommendations and positive public response.
Worldwide Earnings Near ₹50 Crore
The overseas market has also contributed steadily to the film's performance. On Day 12 alone, Main Vaapas Aaunga added ₹50 lakh internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹12.60 crore.
With an India gross collection of ₹35.54 crore and overseas earnings of ₹12.60 crore, the film's worldwide gross now stands at ₹48.14 crore. It is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone shortly if the current trend continues.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali and set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, and Nikhat Khan. The film was released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.
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