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Dhanush Dating History: Mrunal Thakur to Shruti Haasan – Inside His Alleged Link-Ups and Love Rumours
Dhanush’s personal life has often attracted media attention, with multiple rumours linking him to popular actresses over the years. From early industry buzz to recent speculation, his alleged relationships continue to spark curiosity.
Dhanush Dating History
South Indian superstar Dhanush has often been in the news not only for his films but also for his personal life. While he has only had one confirmed marriage, he has frequently been linked to actresses due to rumours and media speculation.
1. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (Ex-wife – Confirmed Marriage)
Dhanush married Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2004. The couple stayed together for nearly 18 years and have two sons. They announced their separation in 2022, making it his only confirmed long-term relationship.
2. Shruti Haasan (Rumoured Link-up)
Shruti Haasan was once linked with Dhanush during the early phase of their careers. The rumours mainly arose from their on-screen chemistry and public appearances, but neither of them ever confirmed any relationship.
3. Amala Paul (Rumoured Co-star Link)
Amala Paul was also speculated to be close to Dhanush during film collaborations. However, these claims remained unverified and were largely based on industry gossip and assumptions without any official confirmation.
4. Trisha Krishnan
Dhanush was also linked with Trisha Krishnan in persistent rumours. The speculation grew due to their appearances together at events and parties, but both actors maintained they shared only a professional friendship.
5. Mrunal Thakur (Recent Viral Rumours)
Dhanush was recently linked with Mrunal Thakur after viral clips and event appearances sparked dating rumours. Some reports suggested a low-key relationship, while later updates indicate they may have reportedly parted ways.
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