Veteran singer Alka Yagnik shared an emotional post after receiving the Padma Bhushan, revealing a two-year battle with health issues. She thanked fans for their support and dedicated the honour to her listeners.

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has shared an emotional response after being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan, reflecting both gratitude for the honour and her recent health struggles in a candid social media post. The legendary singer received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday. During the ceremony, she required the support of on-site security and event staff to walk, drawing public attention and concern

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Alka Yagnik's Emotional Post

She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she had largely stayed away from the public eye over the past two years due to ongoing health issues, acknowledging the support and prayers she received during this difficult period. View this post on Instagram "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she wrote.

Marking a rare public appearance, the 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' singer said she accepted the Padma honour "with a heart full of gratitude," describing it as deeply humbling. "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of the highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges. This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey," she continued.

Alka Yagnik also expressed heartfelt thanks to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for the honour. "Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey," she concluded.

Padma Awards Ceremony

President Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A Look at Her Illustrious Career

Known for her melodious voice and versatility, Yagnik has sung songs in multiple Indian languages and remains one of the most successful playback singers in the history of Indian cinema. Over the years, Yagnik delivered several iconic songs across genres, lending her voice to memorable tracks like 'Choli Ke Peeche' from 'Khalnayak', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se' from 'Dhadkan', 'Hum Tum' from 'Hum Tum', 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' from 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', among others. (ANI)