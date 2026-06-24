Following his Padma Shri honour, actor R Madhavan received a heartfelt message from his wife, Sarita. She shared pictures from the awards ceremony on Instagram, congratulating him and expressing her pride in his well-deserved achievement.

Actor R Madhavan has received the sweetest message from his wife, Sarita, following the Padma Shri honour.

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Sarita Madhavan's Heartfelt Post

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sarita shared pictures from the Padma Awards ceremony and congratulated the 'Dhurandhar' star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Birje Madhavan (@msaru15) "Congratulations, my love, on this well-deserved Padma Shri. Your passion, hard work, and artistry have touched countless hearts. I'm so proud of you today and always," she wrote.

In the post, the first picture shows Madhavan receiving the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu, while the others feature the actor posing with family members, including his wife Sarita and son Vedaant. She also included a picture showing a celebratory cake to mark the actor's honour.

On Tuesday, Madhavan received the award from the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant. As he walked onto the stage to accept the honour, the duo stood up and applauded with pride.

R Madhavan's Reaction to the Honour

In January 2026, Madhavan was named among the recipients of the Padma Shri. Reacting to the honour, he dedicated the award to the world of cinema, every artist, his family, and everyone who walked alongside him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) "To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years--this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty--to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can," a part of his post read.

A renowned face in Indian cinema, R Madhavan has worked in films across diverse languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He was recently seen in the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' franchise. (ANI)