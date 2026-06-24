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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer continues its impressive theatrical run despite usual weekday slowdown. The romantic drama has maintained strong hold at box office
Cocktail 2 Witnesses Expected Weekday Drop
After a blockbuster opening weekend, Cocktail 2 experienced a noticeable decline in collections on Monday and Tuesday, a trend common for most theatrical releases. According to trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 6.65 crore on its fifth day, slightly lower than its Monday collection of Rs 6.75 crore.
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While the weekday numbers are significantly lower than the weekend peak, the film has managed to remain stable and continues to attract audiences across the country. The Tuesday decline was minimal, indicating that the movie still has decent momentum at the ticket counters.
Domestic and Worldwide Collections Remain Strong
The film has amassed an estimated India net collection of Rs 60.90 crore within five days. Its India gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 72.75 crore, reflecting a healthy performance in major markets.
Internationally, Cocktail 2 has also delivered encouraging numbers. The film added around Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 5, pushing its overseas gross earnings to Rs 22.25 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 95 crore, putting the film within touching distance of the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.
India Net Collection Breakdown:
Day 1: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 2: Rs 16.25 crore
Day 3: Rs 17.75 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 6.65 crore
Total: Rs 60.90 crore
Spiritual Sequel Benefits from Limited Competition
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. While the original featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, the new installment introduces a fresh lead trio comprising Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.
The film also stars veteran actor Tiku Talsania in a key role, while Pulkit Samrat appears in a special cameo. Released on June 19, 2026, the romantic drama has enjoyed a relatively clear run at the box office due to the absence of any major Hindi film releases during the same period. This lack of direct competition has helped the movie sustain strong collections despite mixed audience reactions.
Although Cocktail 2 has slowed down after its impressive opening weekend, the film remains on a solid commercial track. With nearly Rs 95 crore collected worldwide in just five days and no significant competition in sight, the Shahid Kapoor-led romantic entertainer appears well-positioned to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone soon.
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