After a blockbuster opening weekend, Cocktail 2 experienced a noticeable decline in collections on Monday and Tuesday, a trend common for most theatrical releases. According to trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 6.65 crore on its fifth day, slightly lower than its Monday collection of Rs 6.75 crore.

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While the weekday numbers are significantly lower than the weekend peak, the film has managed to remain stable and continues to attract audiences across the country. The Tuesday decline was minimal, indicating that the movie still has decent momentum at the ticket counters.