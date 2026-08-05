The actress has steadily invested in premium real estate over the years. In 2025, she reportedly purchased a 4,365 sq ft commercial property on Goregaon's Linking Road for nearly Rs 30 crore. Before that, she added multiple residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, including two apartments in Juhu worth Rs 12 crore, another apartment valued at Rs 16.5 crore and a commercial space worth Rs 7.5 crore. Kajol also co-owns the luxurious Shiv Shakti bungalow in Juhu with husband Ajay Devgn, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 crore. The couple also owns a premium home in London's Park Lane, valued at approximately Rs 54 crore. Together, these investments take the value of Kajol's property holdings to nearly Rs 180.5 crore.

Giving Back Beyond the Glamour

While Kajol continues to enjoy success as an actor, she is equally committed to social causes. Through her charitable organisation, Relief Projects India, she supports initiatives focused on the welfare of newborn girls and orphaned children. Her philanthropic work reflects a commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the entertainment industry.