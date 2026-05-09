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Mother’s Day Special: Raveena–Rasha to Kajol–Nysa, 5 Stylish Bollywood Mom–Daughter Duosva
This Mother’s Day on May 10, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating their moms with love and style. On this special occasion, we take a look at some of the most stylish and admired mother–daughter duos in the film industry.
Bollywood's Stylish Mother-Daughter Jodis
The Bollywood industry has 5 mother-daughter jodis who are the most stylish and glamorous. Not just that, these pairs also give each other tough competition in the beauty department.
1. Dimple Kapadia-Twinkle Khanna
Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Twinkle Khanna are both incredibly beautiful and glamorous. Their fashion sense is just amazing, and they easily match each other in the style department.
2. Kajol-Nysa Devgan
Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan are a super stylish pair. Kajol is known to be quite protective of Nysa, and the two share a really strong bond.
3. Raveena Tandon-Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani are both incredibly glamorous. In terms of style and looks, they are neck and neck. For those who don't know, Rasha has already made her Bollywood debut.
4. Hema Malini-Esha Deol
Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol are a beautiful duo. People often see them performing together on stage, which shows the great chemistry they share.
5. Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is just as beautiful as her mother. The two are often spotted together, and now, Aaradhya is even starting to give her mom some serious style competition.
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