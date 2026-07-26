On National Parents' Day, Kajol shared a heartfelt Instagram post, stating that becoming a parent to Nysa and Yug made her truly understand the unconditional love and sacrifice of her own parents. She called it a 'gratitude post'.

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of National Parents' Day, which is celebrated every fourth Sunday of July in America. Kajol said becoming a parent gave her a deeper understanding of the unconditional love and selflessness that parents experience.

"#Happyparentsday .. We are all parents now and the sheer responsibility of being a parent is something that u truly don't understand till it happens to you.. and u never know how much ur parents love u and have sacrificed for u till it happens to u," she wrote on her Instagram handle. The actor, who shares daughter Nysa and son Yug with husband Ajay Devgn, said parenthood has made her appreciate the unwavering support she received from her family while growing up.

Calling it a "gratitude post", Kajol thanked her parents for their unconditional love and sacrifices over the years. "So this is a gratitude post to all my parents for loving me so much. I'm so very loved and therefore so very blessed," she added.

Kajol on Family and Motherhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Kajol has often spoken about the importance of family and balancing motherhood with her acting career. The actor frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and family moments with fans on social media.

Kajol is the elder daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. She has a younger sister, Tanishaa. (ANI)