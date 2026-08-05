Kajol, in a recent interview, opened up about how women-centric roles are taking centre stage in cinema, with films like Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, changing the narrative of storytelling and more. Keep scrolling!

Kajol is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who makes millions of hearts beat with her evergreen personality and acting talent. She is a star, and there's no denying that. She has given one stunning performance after another and continues to impress her fans. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, the actress opened up about the changing phases of Indian cinema when it comes to women-centric cinema and how the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer has managed to add another feather in the cap.

Kajol On Alpha

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "You have a film like Alpha that's come out, which is an action film. I think the idea of it was absolutely fantastic. We're definitely moving in the right direction when it comes to women-led stories. I don't know whether it's a better light or not, but it's definitely more of a spotlight," she says, adding, "They're writing better characters for women. They are giving women more of a chance to be more than just a side plot, which I feel is a good trend that we're going towards."

Kajol, who turns 52 today, spoke about the kind of choices she made in her career. “I've always selected projects that appealed to me, characters that made me feel I could do something with them. That hasn't changed. But yes, I want to experiment. I want to try new things and do things that I probably haven't done before,” she further told the news portal.

How She Has Changed Over The Years

She said, "I'm a kinder person today than I was. Not because I wasn't kind back then, but maybe I didn't show it as much."