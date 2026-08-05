Aishwarya Rai was once misjudged for being allegedly drunk at an award function while talking to the press with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Let's take a look at this throwback controversy. Keep scrolling

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks and witty remarks. She is denoted as the most beautiful woman in the world, and there's no denying that. However, once Aishwarya was misjudged for being allegedly drunk while she was attending the press questions with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya Was Drunk While Interacting With Big B?

Yes, you read that right. She was hugging him and acting cutely, which was not well-received by Reddit users, and the trolling began. In the video, she can be heard saying, “He’s the best”, to which AB replies, “Stop behaving like Aaradhya”. Aishwarya then continues to say, “Well, then I get the liberty to do this,” and proceeds to touch his chin harmlessly. A user shared this clip on Reddit and captioned it, saying, “This is hard to watch no matter how many times you've seen it.”

Here's What Trolls Had Said

One wrote, “Where is Parampara, Pratishta, Anushaasan…. Hynnnnn,” while another one wrote, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how drunk you think Ash was to do this,” speculating her to have been ‘drunk’. Another wrote, "Drunk hoke itna close?'

On The Work Front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not officially announced or signed any new movie projects. Her last public appearance was at the Cannes Film Festival.