Singer Barry Manilow, 83, abruptly postponed his Lexington, Kentucky concert just minutes before he was set to perform, citing "unforeseen circumstances." The show was previously rescheduled due to his recent lung cancer diagnosis and surgery.

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow abruptly postponed his concert in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday night, announcing the cancellation just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage at Rupp Arena, according to Page Six.

The "Copacabana" singer, 83, shared the update on X at 6:19 p.m., around 45 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. show. "Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's show in Lexington has been rescheduled," Manilow wrote, without providing further details about the reason for the postponement, according to Page Six.

Previous Health Issues and Cancer Diagnosis

The Lexington concert was originally scheduled for March 9 but had earlier been delayed as Manilow recovered from surgery following his lung cancer diagnosis. The singer is still expected to perform his scheduled concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The latest postponement comes months after Manilow was forced to adjust several performances while focusing on his health. Earlier this year, he postponed shows at Westgate Las Vegas after undergoing surgery related to his lung cancer diagnosis.

In December, Manilow revealed that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung. "It's pure luck and a great doctor that it was found so early," he told fans on Instagram, adding that the early detection was "the good news," according to Page Six.

Manilow said doctors believed the cancer had not spread but were carrying out additional tests to confirm the diagnosis. "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation," he said. "Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns." The health issue also forced him to postpone January dates of his "Christmas A Gift of Love" concert series, according to Page Six. "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around," Manilow told fans at the time.

Reflecting on Life and Diagnosis

Reflecting on his diagnosis in March, the Grammy-winning singer said the experience changed his outlook on life. "You just don't even think about how fragile life is. And suddenly, you have lung cancer," Manilow told People. "But I'm still here. I'm not all here; there's part of me that isn't here -- they took out a part of me, and now I've got to figure out, 'What do I do?'" he added.

The "Mandy" singer said the experience also led him to reflect on his personal journey and relationships. "It has really, really made me take stock of my life," he said. "This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend?" "And the answers are yes," Manilow added. "And as a matter of fact, there are more yeses than I ever thought," according to Page Six. (ANI)