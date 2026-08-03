Jannat Zubair's home embraces a modern aesthetic with soft neutral shades, clean lines and thoughtfully designed spaces. The entrance foyer immediately creates a luxurious first impression with a large circular mirror that visually expands the hallway while reflecting natural light throughout the home.

The dining area is compact yet highly functional. A sleek glass-top dining table keeps the space airy and uncluttered, making the room appear larger than it is. Adjacent to it, the living room follows a minimalist design philosophy with light wood panelling, a floating entertainment unit and soft furnishings that create a warm and inviting atmosphere without overwhelming the space.

A Relaxing Balcony Designed As A Private Escape

The balcony serves as a calm retreat away from the city's hustle. White lounge chairs paired with a matching coffee table create a comfortable seating area that's perfect for relaxing or spending time with guests.

Several potted plants add greenery and freshness, balancing the urban surroundings while bringing a touch of nature into the home. The simple yet elegant setup transforms the balcony into one of the most peaceful corners of the apartment.

Boutique-Style Bedroom With A Stunning Open Wardrobe

Jannat's bedroom combines functionality with sophisticated design. The standout feature is the illuminated open wardrobe, which includes custom white cabinetry, dedicated storage for handbags and shoes, hanging sections for outfits, and organised drawers for everyday essentials.

Integrated LED lighting gives the wardrobe a premium boutique-like appearance while making accessories easy to access. The display also houses luxury handbags, footwear, dresses, makeup and skincare products. Decorative plants placed among the shelves soften the overall look, while the open layout makes the room feel brighter and more spacious.

Who Is Jannat Zubair?

Born on August 29, 2001, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of India's most popular television actors and digital creators. She rose to fame through memorable performances in shows such as Phulwa, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Tu Aashiqui. She has also appeared in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laughter Chefs, further expanding her popularity across television and social media.