Indrajit Lankesh's romantic drama 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' is set for a multilingual release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada.

The makers of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' have announced that the film will release across India in four languages, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026. Produced by Sammy Nanwani under the banner of Sammy's Entertainment and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of love, emotions and human relationships.

The makers said the multilingual release is aimed at taking the film's story to audiences across different regions of the country, as per the press release.

Filmmakers on Pan-India Vision

Director Indrajit Lankesh said the film's emotions transcend linguistic boundaries. "'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' is a story that goes beyond language. Its emotions and message are universal, and we wanted audiences across the country to experience it in their own language. Releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada was a natural decision for us," he said in a statement.

Producer Sammy Nanwani said the multilingual release aligns with the team's vision for the film. "From the beginning, our vision was to make a film that could connect with people across India. A multilingual release allows us to take that vision to a much wider audience," he added.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Rahul Dev, Chhaya Kadam, Indira Tiwari, Amit Behl, Pooja Katyal, Ankiit Arora, Gaurav Dhiingra and Akaisha Vats.

Themes and Worldwide Release

According to the makers, the film explores themes of love and relationships while aiming to connect with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026.