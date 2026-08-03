From Uyir and Ted Lasso Season 4 to Lioness Season 3 and Operation Safed Sagar, here's a complete guide to the biggest OTT releases streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV+.

There is an influx of entertainment in the first week of August that will be available to watch on OTT. Even though the theatrical films keep drawing crowds to cinema halls, there are interesting crime dramas, comedies, romantic stories and thrilling stories coming up to stream on OTT.

Uyir Delivers An Entertaining Mystery Crime

Crime drama Uyir is set to premiere on JioHotstar on August 4. This film directed by M. Padmakumar revolves around the story of a trainee sub-inspector who investigates a case based on real incidents happening in Kannur district of Kerala. Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh and Athulya Chandra star in the thriller film.

Ted Lasso Gets Its Fourth Season Premiered

On Apple TV+, the award-winning comedy-drama Ted Lasso is set to premiere its fourth season on August 5. The new season brings about changes in the series as Ted takes charge of the women's football team of AFC Richmond.

Sterling Point and My Life with the Walter Boys to Premiere

Prime Video will air the mystery drama Sterling Point starting from August 5. This series revolves around a 17-year-old Annie, who after inheriting a remote Canadian island, discovers the long-forgotten secrets of her family history. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3, which was appreciated by many as a teen drama series, returns to Netflix on August 6. This series talks about the journey of Jackie, Cole, and Alex through their family and complex relationships.

Release of Hindi Movie and Military Drama on Netflix

Following the success that this movie enjoyed in theaters, Main Wapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali will make its Netflix debut on August 7. This movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. On August 7, Netflix will also host Operation Safed Sagar, which is inspired by the events of 1999 Kargil War and contribution of Indian Air Force therein. The show features Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma.

Lioness Season 3, Romantic Comedy to Round Off Line-Up

For all you lovers of espionage thrillers, Lioness Season 3 is coming to Prime Video, featuring stars such as Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. This series will continue where it left off when it became popular around the world due to its thrilling espionage stories. Netflix is also bringing the romantic comedy, Our Sticky Love, which releases on August 7. It tells the story of two strangers who meet in an unusual way and fall in love.