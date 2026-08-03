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Diljit Dosanjh Is Impressed by Japan's Spotless Streets, Shares Travel Moments Ahead of Europe Tour
Diljit Dosanjh has shared glimpses of his Japan trip ahead of his Europe tour, praising the country's exceptional cleanliness while enjoying Tokyo's streets, local food, shopping and culture
Diljit praises Japan's spotless streets
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying a holiday in Japan before beginning the Europe leg of his Aura World Tour 2026. During his visit, he shared a video showing how impressed he was by the country's cleanliness.
In the clip, Diljit is seen carrying a small piece of garbage while looking for a roadside dustbin. He points out that despite searching, it is difficult to find litter anywhere on the streets because people maintain exceptional cleanliness. The singer admired Japan's disciplined civic habits and the neat surroundings throughout the city.
Sharing the video on social media, he wrote that he was exploring the beautiful country before heading to Europe for his upcoming tour.
Tokyo diaries showcase food, shopping and local experiences
Diljit has been regularly updating fans with moments from his Japan vacation. His social media posts feature walks through Tokyo's bustling streets, visits to local markets and shopping areas, and his experiences trying authentic Japanese food.
Among the highlights of his trip was enjoying a popular Japanese ice cream and discovering neighbourhood stores while soaking in the city's vibrant atmosphere. His travel diaries have given fans a closer look at his relaxed time off before returning to his concert schedule.
Singer recently spoke out in support of protesting students
Apart from his travel updates, Diljit was recently in the spotlight for expressing solidarity with students following the Delhi Police's alleged action against demonstrators during a protest march to Parliament on July 20.
Reflecting on the criticism he has faced in the past, the singer said he had repeatedly been labelled "anti-national" after supporting the farmers' protest. He revealed that his earlier stance resulted in significant backlash and legal challenges, some of which he said he still cannot discuss publicly. Despite the criticism, Diljit expressed faith that justice would ultimately prevail and ended his message with a prayer for everyone's well-being.
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