Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying a holiday in Japan before beginning the Europe leg of his Aura World Tour 2026. During his visit, he shared a video showing how impressed he was by the country's cleanliness.

In the clip, Diljit is seen carrying a small piece of garbage while looking for a roadside dustbin. He points out that despite searching, it is difficult to find litter anywhere on the streets because people maintain exceptional cleanliness. The singer admired Japan's disciplined civic habits and the neat surroundings throughout the city.

Sharing the video on social media, he wrote that he was exploring the beautiful country before heading to Europe for his upcoming tour.