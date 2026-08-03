Kiara Advani-Inspired Festive Looks That Bring the Perfect Dose of Bling
Kiara Advani's fashion game is killer, and there's no denying that. Here's looking at her gorgeous sparkly wardrobe picks that are perfect for the upcoming festive season. Keep scrolling to know more.
Kiara's oomph fashion sense!
Kiara Advani is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her killer fashion sense and gorgeous looks. As we approach the festive season, here's looking at her desi wardrobe that will make you go WOW and act as the perfect inspiration for your fashion game.
A sequined saree!
A classic sequinned loaded saree in a pastel shade is an absolute must-have in your wardrobe. Go for that low-neck blouse and low-waist saree and get ready to click GLAM pics for your gram.
A gorgeous lehenga!
Nothing beats a classic embellished lehenga with a contrasting colour palette. Yellow and ivory make for such a gorgeous colour combination. Those heavy neckpieces and minimal makeup? Yes, please!
Strappy and happy!
A gorgeous strappy lehenga with westernised motifs and patterns is perfect to add a touch of both worlds to your wardrobe.
A chiffon saree!
A colour gradient saree with an embellished bralette-style blouse with minimal embroidery is another great pick for the upcoming festive season. Royal and how!
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