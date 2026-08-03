Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s 7 Romantic Pics That Scream Love In All Languages
Here's looking at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's seven romantic pictures that will make you go ‘oh, they are so much in love’. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of love and loving!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in tinsel town. They make millions of hearts beat with their stunning personality and hot looks. Here's looking at their gorgeous romantic pictures from different phases of life that scream love and luxury.
Wedding bells!
How gorgeous this picture of the duo from their wedding pheras is. Simply ethereal.
From the proposal moment!
One in a million photo, isn't it? A proposal is such an important part of a woman's love life. Here, Ranbir is doing it all right!
Let's take a moment!
The couple looks absolutely in love as they embrace this romantic moment in the solace of each other's company.
Something fun!
From the shoot of Brahmastra days, where it all began, and the rest is just history.
Brahmastra days!
A romantic, beautiful still from their iconic song Kesariya. Their love anthem for sure.
From parents-to-be days!
How cute is this picture of Alia and Ranbir when she was pregnant with their first baby? This was when they were promoting Brahmastra.
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