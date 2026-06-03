Inside Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ Vashi Home in Navi Mumbai
Jemimah Rodrigues’ move to Vashi marked a career‑first decision. Explore six defining features of her Navi Mumbai home, from minimalist interiors to dedicated training spaces.
Strategic Relocation To Vashi
Leaving her childhood base in Bandra, Jemimah shifted to Vashi in Navi Mumbai. This move was not casual, it was a career‑driven choice. Vashi offers better access to elite cricket training facilities, making it the perfect hub for an international athlete determined to elevate her professional journey.
Dedicated Training Base
Her Vashi residence functions as a personal training headquarters. The home is designed to support rigorous fitness routines, recovery sessions, and practice schedules. By aligning her living space with her professional needs, Jemimah ensures her career remains the central focus of her lifestyle.
Minimalist Decor Style
The interiors of her new home embrace a minimalist aesthetic. Clean lines, neutral tones, and uncluttered spaces create a calming environment. This design philosophy provides her with a peaceful sanctuary, balancing the demands of her cricket career with the need for rest and recovery.
Personal Memorabilia
Her living spaces reflect her personality, with personal touches such as family photos, cricket trophies, and likely a corner for her guitar and art supplies. These elements add warmth and individuality, ensuring the house feels like home while still serving as a professional base.
Simple Elegance
Rather than opting for extravagant luxury, Jemimah’s home emphasizes comfort and elegance. The focus is on creating a welcoming environment where simplicity reigns. This understated approach mirrors her public persona—grounded, warm, and balanced between sport and art.
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