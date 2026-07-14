Annu Kapoor praises content-driven cinema, believing audiences now pick quality. He discusses his upcoming film 'Uttar Da Puttar', a Vastu-themed story, and reflects on his 44-year career, revealing he was compelled to enter acting.

Annu Kapoor on the Rise of Content-Driven Films

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor believes the growing acceptance of content-driven films is a positive development for Indian cinema, saying audiences today have enough choices to pick quality stories.

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Reflecting on the changing landscape of cinema, the veteran actor welcomed the rise of content-oriented storytelling. "It is a very, very good sign. If the content is good and the thematic value is good, it will definitely work because the public has so many choices that they will choose only the good ones," he told ANI. The ace star also reiterated his faith in the theatrical experience, saying the success of films in cinemas ultimately benefits both exhibitors and producers.

'Uttar Da Puttar': A Powerful Script on Vastu and Fortune

Kapoor, who will next be seen in 'Uttar Da Puttar', shared his views while speaking about the film, which revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life.

Calling the script "powerful", Kapoor said the contradictions within his character made the role particularly appealing. "It is a very powerful script. All kinds of contradictions and contrasts make a subject very interesting," he said. In the film, he plays a physics professor who is deeply influenced by astrology.

The actor revealed that the role resonated with him because of his own interest in both science and traditional belief systems. "I have been a student of mathematics, physics and chemistry. You will be surprised that in my childhood I studied not only Vastu, palmistry and numerology, but even Tantra," Kapoor said, adding that his personal experiences helped him contribute to the character.

Speaking about the film's central theme, Kapoor stressed that science and blind belief should not be confused. "The meaning of science is the discovery of truth. Science does not make assumptions. There is a strange humility in science," he said.

From IAS Aspirant to Acclaimed Actor: A 44-Year Journey

The 'Udaan' actor has revealed that acting was never part of his career plan, saying he had once aspired to become an IAS officer before circumstances led him to theatre and eventually films and television. He has marked a major milestone recently, completing 44 years in the film industry.

He has performed in theatre and studied at the National School of Drama. The ace star got his first breakthrough with 'Utsav' (1984), in which he portrayed the role of Masseur. Later, he acted in several films, including 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Aitraaz', and '7 Khoon Maaf'.

Reflecting on his early years, Kapoor said he was compelled to enter theatre after discontinuing his studies, adding that despite never intending to become an actor, he has always treated the profession with complete honesty and dedication. He said, "I started from theatre. Majburi mein aaya tha..(I was forced to do it) I wasn't meant to do it. My student career was fine, Par padhai chuth gayi ( But I dropped out of studies). "I wanted to become an IAS, but majburi mein is line mein bhej diya... So, whether it's theatre, cinema, or television, it's my profession. And it's a profession in which I try to work honestly," he added.

About 'Uttar Da Puttar'

Talking about the film, it is directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur. 'Uttar Da Puttar' revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2026. (ANI)