The 3D Projection Mapping Show at Gujarat's Rani Ki Vav, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has won the Gold Award at the 17th WOW Awards Asia 2026 for its innovative use of audio-visual technology to enhance the visitor experience.

The 3D Projection Mapping Show and Heritage Lighting project at Gujarat's UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rani Ki Vav in Patan, has won the Gold Award at the 17th WOW Awards Asia 2026 in the "Experiential Tech Awards - Achievement in Audio-Visual for an Event" category.

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Enhanced Visitor Experience

The award recognises the use of audio-visual technology to present the history and cultural importance of the historic stepwell in a more engaging way for visitors. The Government of Gujarat had installed the permanent 3D Projection Mapping Show and Heritage Lighting system at Rani Ki Vav to improve the overall visitor experience at the monument, which attracts thousands of tourists from India and abroad every year.

Project Launch and Public Reception

The project was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, 2026. Since then, the appointed agency has been managing the operation and maintenance of the show. According to official information, more than 44,209 visitors have watched the projection mapping show since its launch. The figure is based on data available till July 12, 2026.

The implementing agency had submitted the project for consideration at the WOW Awards Asia 2026, where it received the Gold Award in the audio-visual category. Officials said the recognition reflects the use of technology to present the history and heritage of Rani Ki Vav in an interactive format while offering visitors a different way to experience one of Gujarat's most well-known UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (ANI)