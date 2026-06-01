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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Secret Fuel? The Wild Diet Driving India's Newest 15-Year-Old Run Machine
Even the biggest IPL batters couldn't do what Vaibhav has done. This season, he smashed 776 runs in 16 matches to grab the 'Orange Cap'. And when it comes to sixes, he's the undisputed 'Sixer King'.
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Image Credit : X/@StarSportsIndia
Imagine this: a packed stadium, a new ball, and a 15-year-old boy at the crease. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's powerful batting is making even international bowlers nervous.
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We are talking about the IPL's new sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His powerful game has made even legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar stand up and applaud. But there's a solid diet plan behind his big hits!
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Image Credit : IPL MEDIA
Vaibhav has achieved what many big IPL batters couldn't. He smashed a massive 776 runs in 16 matches this season, winning the 'Orange Cap'. When it comes to sixes, he is the real 'Sixer King'.
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He shattered West Indies giant Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a season. Vaibhav hit a whopping 72 sixes, earning him the title of the new 'Universe Boss'. Bowlers are wondering where this 15-year-old gets his power from.
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So, what's the secret behind Vaibhav's powerful bat swing? It's all on his plate! He loves non-vegetarian food, especially mutton dishes. He gets his protein and energy from mutton and chicken, which helps him punish bowlers on the field. He also has a sweet tooth, and his favourite is 'Yellow Rajbhog' after a match or practice.
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Image Credit : BCCI
For the Rajasthan Royals, this boy is a true diamond. At an age when he should be doing school homework, he is destroying the line and length of world-class bowlers. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already making his mark among stars like Gill and Kohli, and he is set to be the next big thing in Indian cricket.
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Image Credit : ANI
So, are you ready to watch this young lad's explosive batting? We'll have to wait and see how many more records this new storm named Vaibhav will break on the cricket field!
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