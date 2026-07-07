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Inside Boney Kapoor's Daughter Anshula Kapoor's Dreamy Wedding With Rohan Thakkar (PHOTOS)
Anshula Kapoor has married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, in a private wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple celebrated their special day with love, laughter, and heartfelt traditions
An Intimate Wedding Filled with Joy
Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family members and a handful of friends, creating a warm and personal celebration.
Photos and videos from the ceremony have quickly gained attention on social media. One of the most talked-about moments was the couple's cheerful chemistry during the wedding rituals. From exchanging vows to completing the traditional pheras, Anshula and Rohan were seen smiling throughout, reflecting their happiness as they began a new chapter together.
A Graceful Bridal Look and Family's Heartwarming Presence
For her wedding, Anshula chose a beautiful peach-colored lehenga paired with elegant jewelry, including a statement necklace and a traditional maang tikka. She completed her bridal appearance with soft, understated makeup that highlighted her natural look.
Rohan's Look
Rohan complemented her style in a sophisticated gold and grey sherwani, giving the couple a timeless and elegant appearance.
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor
The celebration also featured several emotional family moments. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor played an active role in the wedding ceremonies and were seen participating in the traditional rituals, making the occasion even more memorable. Their presence reflected the close bond the sisters share despite their blended family background.
A Four-Year Love Story Leads to Marriage
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar had been in a relationship for nearly four years before deciding to marry. Their relationship remained largely private, with the couple occasionally sharing glimpses of their journey together.
Rohan proposed to Anshula last year, and after months of wedding preparations, the two officially tied the knot. Their marriage marks the beginning of a new phase in their lives, celebrated with the blessings of family and close friends.
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