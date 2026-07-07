Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family members and a handful of friends, creating a warm and personal celebration.

Photos and videos from the ceremony have quickly gained attention on social media. One of the most talked-about moments was the couple's cheerful chemistry during the wedding rituals. From exchanging vows to completing the traditional pheras, Anshula and Rohan were seen smiling throughout, reflecting their happiness as they began a new chapter together.