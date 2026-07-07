Preparations for the historic Baripada Rath Yatra, Odisha's second-largest chariot festival, are underway for July 16. Artisans are rushing to complete the three grand chariots, facing delays from rain but aiming to finish on schedule.

Preparations for the historic Baripada Rath Yatra, regarded as the second-largest chariot festival in Odisha after Puri, are in full swing as artisans work to complete the three grand chariots ahead of the annual celebration on the July 16. Known as Dwitiya Srikhetra, Baripada is witnessing heightened activity as craftsmen and the district administration coordinate efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the centuries-old festival.

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Chariot Construction Underway

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Odisha and neighbouring states visit the town to participate in pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Construction of the three chariots began on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Around 70 per cent of the work has been completed, with the district administration arranging special timber through the forest department for the construction. A team of 12 artisans is currently engaged in painting traditional motifs on the chariots, while more than 50 experienced Ratha Maharana are involved in the overall construction.

Artisans on Progress and Delays

The work has faced delays due to heavy rainfall and other challenges, but artisans say efforts are being intensified to complete the project on schedule. Speaking to ANI, artisan Prabhas Ranjan Jena said, "We do the painting work. Everything is done using traditional methods. Because of the rain, the work on the chariot has been delayed a bit, but as soon as the weather improves, we'll resume work at full speed. We currently have 12 people working so that the project can be completed on time. Overall, it takes around 50 people to build the chariot."

Another artisan, Suraj Kumar Behera, said, "The Rath Yatra here is on the 16th. We're currently doing the painting work. The work started a little late, so even the children are helping alongside us. We'll complete everything in the next few days, install these idols on the chariot, and then the Rath Yatra will begin."

Historical and Cultural Significance

The Jagannath Temple in Baripada, built in 1575 by King Baidyanath Bhanjdeo, holds immense religious and cultural significance in the region. The annual Ratha Yatra is considered one of Odisha's most prominent festivals and showcases the state's rich heritage and enduring traditions.

Administrative Measures for Devotees

With the festival approaching, devotees are preparing to travel to Baripada to take part in the sacred tradition, which is believed to bring blessings and good fortune. Meanwhile, the local administration is focusing on safety, cleanliness and crowd management to ensure the event is conducted smoothly. (ANI)