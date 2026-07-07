Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey had its premiere in London on Monday, and the first reviews are starting to trickle in on social media.

Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey made its international premiere in London on Monday. The actors and crew walked the red carpet with a select group of cinema critics and reviewers from the UK and US. The initial reactions are coming in, and they are overwhelmingly good.

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The Odyssey has been called Nolan’s masterpiece by many reviews, with some praising the actors for some of the finest performances of their careers.

The Odyssey: Online Review

First Impressions of The Odyssey Critics at the event took to social media shortly after the movie to give their impressions. Nolan's grandiose vision, and the enormous scale on which he has brought Homer's epic to life, was one of the most prevalent grounds of appreciation.

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Steve Weintraub of Collider wrote on X, ‘The Odyssey is INCREDIBLE. This movie has totally blown me away. From the incredible performances to Nolan going full supernatural here, everything about this movie is just amazing.’

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Senior film critic and host Perri Nemiroff wrote, 'The Odyssey is a filmmaker's delight. This huge and exciting version of Homer's epic, which is decidedly a Nolan take on the material, is sincerely impossible to believe any other filmmaker in the world could have brought this source material to the big screen with such scale, scope, and heart.'

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Critics also lauded Nolan’s skill in capturing the grandeur of the original epic. “This Odyssey is an epic, just like its source material, with that touch of Christopher Nolan that makes it its own,” said film journalist Rachel Leishman. This is a story of love and grief that takes you on a magnificent trip like only Christopher Nolan can. ‘Perfection and breathtaking.

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Cast gives career turns It also garnered much accolades for the star-studded cast of the flick. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus with Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, John Leguizamo and Lupita Nyong’o. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay stated, “The performances from Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o are really grand. And for some really the greatest work of their career.'

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Film reviewer Simon Thompson added: 'Matt Damon leads a great ensemble, bringing out all of Odysseus in a career-defining emotional performance. Robert Pattinson is wonderful as Antinous and John Leguizamo's Eumaeus is magnificent.'

The Odyssey is due in cinemas worldwide on July 17.