Anshula Kapoor and fiance Rohan Thakkar's pre-wedding festivities have started. The intimate gathering saw the Kapoor family, including Janhvi, Khushi, Maheep, and Shanaya, celebrating the couple who looked stunning in traditional attire.

The wedding celebrations for Anshula Kapoor and her fiance Rohan Thakkar have officially begun. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on Sunday, June 21, with close family members and friends in attendance.

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Kapoor Family Joins the Festivities

Several members of the Kapoor family joined the celebrations and shared glimpses from the intimate gathering on social media. Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor posted pictures from the festivities on Instagram. Sharing photos from the event, Shanaya wrote, "We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511," while Maheep captioned her post, "Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan."

In the pictures, Anshula looked radiant in a beige and gold embroidered lehenga paired with a colourful phulkari dupatta. Her outfit featured detailed zardozi work, crystal embellishments and a heavily embroidered blouse. Rohan complemented her look in a maroon sherwani with traditional detailing.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the celebrations in traditional outfits. Janhvi chose a pink silk saree with an embroidered red blouse and gold jewellery, while Khushi wore a blush pink kurti and gharara set paired with emerald accessories.

The Road to the Wedding

The couple had their Gor Dhana ceremony in a private celebration on October 2 last year, attended by close friends and family members.

Earlier, Anshula also celebrated her bachelorette getaway in Seoul with close friends. She shared pictures from the trip on social media and referred to her group as the "Seoulsters for life."

The celebrations offered a cheerful glimpse into the days leading up to the wedding, combining travel, friendship, and family joy. (ANI)