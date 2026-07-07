4 Key Factors Behind Sami Zayn's Sudden Title Loss to CM Punk on WWE RAW
Discover why Triple H made the shocking decision to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn on RAW. The surprising reasons behind the title change revealed.
The Transitional Champion Reality
Sami Zayn's championship reign was always meant to be brief from the start. When he captured the gold at Night of Champions 2026 by defeating Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat match, wrestling insiders immediately labeled him as a placeholder champion.
With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, the writing was on the wall for Zayn's short-lived title run. Triple H had apparently mapped out this scenario well in advance.
Blowing the kiss in Chicago 😘
It's CELEBRATION TIME for the Second City Saint CM Punk!! pic.twitter.com/AH0AMmmUGR
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026
CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Was Always the Plan
Backstage reports have confirmed that the Chief Content Officer had been working on a Punk-Rhodes showdown for SummerSlam for months. The creative team never intended to deviate from this original direction.
By removing the championship from Zayn during the Chicago edition of RAW, WWE could properly pivot toward their marquee attraction. Rhodes is expected to return imminently and stake his claim against the new champion.
Building SummerSlam Momentum
SummerSlam represents one of WWE's premier events on the calendar. The company has already locked in massive matches, including Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins for the world title.
To generate maximum excitement for the Biggest Party of the Summer, Triple H needed to create additional buzz. Stripping Zayn of the championship accomplished exactly that goal. The WWE Universe now eagerly anticipates how the SummerSlam landscape will continue to develop.
The Hometown Hero Factor
The Allstate Arena in Chicago played host to this week's RAW broadcast. CM Punk stands as the ultimate hometown hero in that building. When a beloved star performs in their home city, victory almost always follows.
Punk had been absent from RAW since WrestleMania 42, making his return on this special night all the more significant. The decision to crown him champion felt destined.
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