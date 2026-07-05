The Kapoor family is in full celebration mode as Anshula Kapoor prepares to marry her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. Following a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan’s family last month, the festivities shifted to the Kapoor residence with a colorful mehendi ceremony attended by close family and Bollywood celebrities.

For the occasion, Anshula chose a striking teal-blue traditional lehenga featuring Patola-inspired motifs and intricate mirror work. She completed her look with statement turquoise jewellery, soft natural makeup, and a half-tied hairstyle. Keeping the focus elegant and understated, the bride-to-be opted for minimal mehendi, perfectly complementing her festive ensemble.