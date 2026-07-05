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Anshula Kapoor Mehendi Ceremony: Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam & Kapoor Family Shine Ahead of Wedding
The Kapoor family has kicked off another grand wedding celebration as Anshula Kapoor gears up to marry longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6. Her vibrant mehendi ceremony brought together Bollywood stars in stunning traditional outfits
Anshula Kapoor Stuns in a Vibrant Bridal Mehendi Look
The Kapoor family is in full celebration mode as Anshula Kapoor prepares to marry her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. Following a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan’s family last month, the festivities shifted to the Kapoor residence with a colorful mehendi ceremony attended by close family and Bollywood celebrities.
For the occasion, Anshula chose a striking teal-blue traditional lehenga featuring Patola-inspired motifs and intricate mirror work. She completed her look with statement turquoise jewellery, soft natural makeup, and a half-tied hairstyle. Keeping the focus elegant and understated, the bride-to-be opted for minimal mehendi, perfectly complementing her festive ensemble.
Janhvi, Khushi and the Kapoor Family Add Glamour to the Celebration
Half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reportedly played a key role in organizing every detail of Anshula’s mehendi ceremony. While ensuring the event ran smoothly, both sisters also turned heads with their fashion choices.
Janhvi wore a chic one-shoulder gown in soft pink hues, while Khushi embraced a traditional golden saree. Their father, Boney Kapoor, kept it classic in a blue kurta-pyjama, adding to the family’s coordinated festive spirit.
Shanaya Kapoor and Shabana Azmi Impress with Their Traditional Style
Shanaya Kapoor brought a contemporary twist to the celebrations in a yellow-and-pink Indo-fusion outfit featuring an off-shoulder blouse and flowing skirt with golden detailing. Her look was elevated with a maang tikka, choker necklace, soft dewy makeup, and nude lips, making her one of the standout attendees.
Shabana Azmi
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also joined the celebrations in a vibrant red kaftan paired with a pearl necklace, offering her blessings to the bride-to-be. Friends and family embraced bright festive shades such as blue, yellow, pink, and gold, adding to the lively atmosphere. With the mehendi ceremony complete, fans are now eagerly waiting for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding photos.
Sonam Kapoor
Cousin Sonam Kapoor also made an elegant appearance in a pastel blue traditional suit paired with a contrasting green dupatta featuring a golden border. She completed her look with statement earrings, bangles, subtle makeup, and a sleek bun, creating a graceful yet regal appearance.
Sisters
Cousin Sonam Kapoor also made an elegant appearance in a pastel blue traditional suit paired with a contrasting green dupatta featuring a golden border. She completed her look with statement earrings, bangles, subtle makeup, and a sleek bun, creating a graceful yet regal appearance.
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