Abhinandan Lodha, CMD of HOABL, in a recent press event, revealed how Amitabh Bachchan secured a massive deal at Ayodhya by calling him at 3 am and sending a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore in the blink of an eye. Keep scrolling to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan is possibly one of the oldest actors in the film industry who still goes to work almost every day and pens his experiences in his blog posts. To be better each passing day as a human and an actor is a true sense of inspiration for many. The actor often talks about doing back-to-back films, juggling multiple tasks at once, and also being sleepless at night, overthinking if he delivered his best.

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Well, all of this hard work also brings immense luxury at his feet, and there's no denying that. He loves to invest his hard-earned money and reap better benefits - some for financial values, while some are sentimental choices. Abhinandan Lodha, founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, during his presence at HT Real Estate Summit, recalled how he once received a call from Bachchan at 3 am asking to secure land in Ayodhya as he is from UP.

When Lodha Got A Call From Big B AT 3 AM

Lodha said in 2023 when he was in Australia he received a call around 3 am. Recalling the conversation, he said, he was shocked how Big B personally reached out to him. “There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, 'This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.' I literally stood up and called him back.”

Here's How They Secured The Deal

"He told me 'Abhinandan ji, main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai (I am a native of Uttar Pradesh and I want to buy land in Ayodhya). I told him, we will do it for you," Lodha told Big B.

Bachchan also asked him about the price, he said. “I replied, ‘How can I talk pricing with you?’ He said he wanted to buy 15,000 sq ft and I told him it may be around Rs 15 crore, and the very next day he sent me Rs 15 crore,” Lodha recalled.

On The Work Front

Big B will be next seen in Kalki 2, targeting a 2027 release and also Brahmastra part 2.