Anshula Kapoor shares FIRST pictures of Intimate Engagement With Rohan Thakkar
Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got engaged to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in an intimate Gor Dhana ceremony at Boney Kapoor’s Bandra home, celebrating love, family bonds, and a heartfelt tribute to her late mother
Anshula Kapoor Gets Engaged to Rohan Thakkar
Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on October 2. The intimate ceremony, known as the Gor Dhana, took place at her father Boney Kapoor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The entire Kapoor family joined in to celebrate the happy occasion.
A Family Gathering Full of Warmth
The celebration turned into a full Kapoor family reunion, with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor posing together in heartfelt family moments. Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, and Shikhar Pahariya were also spotted at the event, adding to the joyous atmosphere.
A Special Tribute to Late Mother Mona Shourie
One of the most touching moments of the evening came when Anshula paid tribute to her late mother, Mona Shourie. She honoured her mother’s memory by reserving a seat beside her with a framed photograph placed on it. In her post, Anshula reflected that she could feel her mother’s presence throughout the ceremony.
Heartfelt Family Moments
Photos shared from the event captured emotional moments between Anshula and her brother Arjun Kapoor, showing their close bond. Another photo showed Boney Kapoor blessing the couple, while candid shots featured Anshula dancing joyfully with her father and posing lovingly with her sisters Janhvi and Khushi.
The Kapoor Clan Poses Together
A charming group photograph brought together the extended Kapoor family. Sonam Kapoor was seen standing beside the couple, while Arjun Kapoor and Karan Boolani posed at the front. Shikhar Pahariya stood near Janhvi, and Shanaya, Jahaan, and Rhea Kapoor joined in to complete the frame of happiness.
A Day Overflowing with Love and Laughter
In her caption, Anshula described the engagement as a day when love was present in every little detail. She expressed how Rohan’s constant belief in “Always and Forever” had started to feel real that day, making her believe that fairytales exist not just in books but also in real-life moments like these.
Remembering Her Mother’s Presence
Anshula also wrote that the celebration was filled with laughter, hugs, and blessings, surrounded by people who made her world feel whole. She felt her mother’s love quietly embracing them — through flowers, words, and the symbolic empty seat — reminding her of how deeply her presence was felt.
How Their Love Story Began
Anshula and Rohan’s relationship began in 2022, after meeting on a dating app. Their bond grew stronger over time, and in July 2025, Rohan proposed to her during a romantic moment in Central Park, New York. The engagement now marks a new chapter in their love story, surrounded by blessings and memories.