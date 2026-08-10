One of the most prominent properties associated with Sunny Deol is Dharmendra House in Juhu. The residence has been closely linked with the Deol family for several decades and has remained an important part of their lives in Mumbai.

Reports estimate the value of the property at around Rs 55-60 crore. The house is said to blend contemporary comforts with traditional design, with pastel-toned interiors, classic furniture and personal family memorabilia.

More than just a luxury property, Dharmendra House represents the family's long association with Bollywood. The residence has witnessed several generations of the Deol family and remains one of the most recognisable properties connected to the veteran actor Dharmendra and his family.

Lonavala Farmhouse: A Peaceful Escape From Mumbai

The Deol family is also reportedly associated with a massive farmhouse in Lonavala, located a few hours from Mumbai. Spread across nearly 100 acres, the property offers a very different setting from their city homes.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dharmendra spent considerable time at the farmhouse and regularly gave fans a glimpse of his life there through social media posts. His pictures and videos showed vast green spaces, farming activities, animals and plenty of open surroundings.

The farmhouse is also believed to have a temperature-controlled swimming pool, which was reportedly used by Dharmendra as part of his aqua therapy. His frequent posts from the property have also highlighted his love for gardening, farming and spending time close to nature.

Oshiwara Apartment: A More Compact Mumbai Property

Apart from the family's larger homes, Sunny Deol is also reportedly the owner of an apartment in Oshiwara. According to property reports, the actor purchased the approximately 1,000-square-foot apartment for around Rs 2 crore.

Oshiwara has become a popular residential hub for people working in Mumbai's entertainment industry. Its location offers convenient access to film studios, production houses and television facilities.

Compared with the Deol family's sprawling properties in Juhu and Lonavala, the Oshiwara apartment is considerably more modest in size. However, it remains a part of Sunny Deol's reported property portfolio in Mumbai.

A Property Portfolio That Reflects The Deol Legacy

From an expansive mansion in Malabar Hill to the family's long-standing Juhu residence and a vast Lonavala farmhouse, Sunny Deol's reported real estate holdings offer a glimpse into the lifestyle of one of Bollywood's best-known families.

The properties are spread across some of the most sought-after locations around Mumbai and range from luxury city residences to a sprawling countryside retreat. With Batwara 1947 set to release on August 14, Sunny Deol is currently in the spotlight once again, bringing renewed attention to both his film career and his life away from the screen.