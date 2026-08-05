Sunny Deol marked 43 years of his debut film 'Betaab' by thanking fans for their support. The actor will next star in 'Batwara 1947', a Partition drama by Rajkumar Santoshi, co-starring Preity Zinta, slated for an August 14 release.

Sunny Deol Reflects on 43-Year Journey Since 'Betaab'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday celebrated 43 years of his film 'Betaab', expressing gratitude to fans for the love and support that have accompanied him throughout his journey in Indian cinema. Sunny looked back on the film and reflected on the memories he has created over more than four decades in the industry. "43 years ago, Betaab began my journey in cinema. The love I received the and continue to receive today has been my greatest strength. Grateful for every memory, every film and every person who has been part of this journey. Looking forward to many more years, more stories and more love #Betaab," Sunny wrote in the caption along with the video featuring glimpses from the film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Released in 1983, 'Betaab' featured Sunny Deol opposite Amrita Singh along with Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Directed by Rahul Rawail, the romantic drama went on to become a commercial success and established Sunny as one of Bollywood's promising young stars. The film's music by R.D. Burman and its songs continue to enjoy popularity among audiences.

Over the past four decades, Sunny has delivered several memorable performances in films such as 'Arjun', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Border', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2'. Known for his action-packed roles and powerful screen presence, the actor remains one of Hindi cinema's most popular stars.

Upcoming Partition Drama 'Batwara 1947'

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair, read a press note.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)