Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are returning to the big screen together with Batwara 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming Partition drama. The film, earlier known as Lahore 1947, has generated considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with reports now revealing details about its budget and cast remuneration.

According to reports, Batwara 1947 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film, with a reported fee of Rs 60 crore for his role.

Preity Zinta, who is making a major comeback to the big screen, is said to have received Rs 10 crore. The two actors have previously shared the screen in films including The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiaji Superhit.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also part of the film in a significant role, although her reported remuneration has not been revealed. Ali Fazal, who is said to make a special appearance, has reportedly charged Rs 7 crore.