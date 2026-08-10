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Batwara 1947 Cast Fees: Sunny Deol’s Rs 60 Crore Paycheck Stuns; Preity Zinta Gets THIS
Batwara Cast Fees: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are set to reunite in Batwara 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama. Reports reveal the film’s estimated budget and the fees reportedly charged by its star-studded cast
Batwara Cast Fees
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are returning to the big screen together with Batwara 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming Partition drama. The film, earlier known as Lahore 1947, has generated considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with reports now revealing details about its budget and cast remuneration.
According to reports, Batwara 1947 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film, with a reported fee of Rs 60 crore for his role.
Preity Zinta, who is making a major comeback to the big screen, is said to have received Rs 10 crore. The two actors have previously shared the screen in films including The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiaji Superhit.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also part of the film in a significant role, although her reported remuneration has not been revealed. Ali Fazal, who is said to make a special appearance, has reportedly charged Rs 7 crore.
Batwara 1947 Story: A Tale Of Partition, Displacement And Humanity
Batwara 1947 is inspired by playwright Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed Urdu play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai. Set in Lahore shortly after the 1947 Partition, the film explores the emotional and social consequences of one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.
The story follows a Muslim family that moves into a mansion previously occupied by a Hindu family. However, they discover that the elderly Hindu matriarch who lived there has refused to leave her home.
What initially becomes a source of tension gradually develops into a deeper human connection between the woman and the new occupants. Through their relationship, the film explores themes of displacement, communal conflict, loss and humanity against the backdrop of Partition.
Batwara 1947 Release Date: Sunny Deol Film To Clash With Awarapan 2
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Karan Deol, Kanika Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.
Batwara 1947 is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit serving as producers. The film marks another collaboration between Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol, who have previously worked together on several projects.
AR Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics. Batwara 1947 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 14 and will compete at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2.
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