Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a skincare junkie, and there's no denying that. Want to know her holy grail skincare tip? Keep scrolling to know more!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on cloud nine! Reason? The recent success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has successfully crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, and the fact that she is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Raj Nidimoru. Yes, you read that right. The actress is glowing and how. She is serving one stunning look after another, and fans are amazed looking at her pregnancy glow. Well, if you too love her skin and want to achieve that supple shine, then we bring you the holy grail tips that she swears by.

Samantha's Skincare Tip

The actress is an absolute skincare junkie, and there's no denying that. She loves to take care of her skin, and today we bring you her secrets. In a YouTube interview with Tweek India, Samantha shared, “You know, I also used to follow the many-step skincare routine, but I have realised that less is more, actually. Finding those few products that really work for you and sticking to them.”

“So, you don't have to do like a 7-8 step routine. Just a few products will do. I definitely would put retinol in there (skincare routine). Younger skin doesn't need it. Sunscreen for sure. A really good serum.”

Samantha's Fitness Routine

Samantha said, “I wish I could say it is a mix, but it is hardcore weight/powerlifting. One day, I think I'll say it is a mix of Pilates, yoga, and weightlifting.”

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom, an upcoming high-budget action-fantasy series on Netflix created by Raj & DK, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal. She also hinted at taking a maternity break.