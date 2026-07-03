Alpha FIRST Review: Alia Bhatt's Casting Debated, Bobby Deol Impresses; Read On
Alpha FIRST Review: The first audience reactions to Alpha have started surfacing online, offering a mixed verdict on the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led action film. While Bobby Deol earned praise, opinions remain divided Alia Bhatt's performance
Early Reviews Deliver a Mixed Verdict
The first social media reactions to Alpha have painted a mixed picture for the YRF Spy Universe's latest outing. While some viewers described the film as an entertaining spy thriller, others were less impressed, particularly with Alia Bhatt's role.
Tomorrow - #ALPHA
We often complain that no one dares to invest so much money in female lead. They have finally taken that leap. Hope it clicks with the audience and sets a good example. Fingers crossed! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jToNyjHgnA
— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 2, 2026
One viral review claimed that Alia Bhatt appeared "miscast" in the action-heavy film and labelled Alpha a below-average action thriller. The same post, however, praised Bobby Deol's performance, calling him a commanding new antagonist in the Spy Universe. It also suggested that Sharvari Wagh had comparatively limited screen time.
It is important to note that these reactions are based on unverified social media posts and do not represent the overall critical or audience consensus.
Surprise Cameos Fuel Spy Universe Speculation
Another widely shared reaction highlighted the film's background score and hinted at "historic cameos" that could shape the future of the YRF Spy Universe. The post also suggested that the lead characters help lay the foundation for the franchise's next chapter.
#Alpha inside report: Review
Story: ghatiya
Screenplay: below average
VFX: bakwaas
Acting: bakwaas + ghatiya ( Specifically #AliaBhatt )
Action sequences: laughable
Overall rating: ⭐ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GZBUMmnB77
— Babumoshai (@TeraKabil) July 2, 2026
These comments have sparked speculation among fans that Alpha may feature an ending or post-credit sequence teasing an upcoming Spy Universe project. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims.
Rumours linking the film to a potential Tiger Vs Pathan setup continue to circulate online, but YRF has not announced any new Spy Universe project beyond Alpha. Until an official statement is released, such theories remain speculative.
High Expectations for YRF's First Female-Led Spy Film
Alpha marks a significant milestone as the first female-led action film in the YRF Spy Universe. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh headline the film as skilled operatives, while Bobby Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist. Anil Kapoor also plays an important supporting role.
The film arrives at a crucial time for the franchise, following mixed audience responses to some of its recent releases. Expectations are high that Alpha can refresh the Spy Universe with a new perspective and stronger female protagonists.
Since the trailer's launch, comparisons with several international and Bollywood spy franchises have dominated online discussions. Many moviegoers believe audience expectations for action and espionage films have evolved, making Alpha an important test for the future direction of the YRF Spy Universe.
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