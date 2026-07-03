The first social media reactions to Alpha have painted a mixed picture for the YRF Spy Universe's latest outing. While some viewers described the film as an entertaining spy thriller, others were less impressed, particularly with Alia Bhatt's role.

Tomorrow - #ALPHA



We often complain that no one dares to invest so much money in female lead. They have finally taken that leap. Hope it clicks with the audience and sets a good example. Fingers crossed! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jToNyjHgnA — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 2, 2026

One viral review claimed that Alia Bhatt appeared "miscast" in the action-heavy film and labelled Alpha a below-average action thriller. The same post, however, praised Bobby Deol's performance, calling him a commanding new antagonist in the Spy Universe. It also suggested that Sharvari Wagh had comparatively limited screen time.

It is important to note that these reactions are based on unverified social media posts and do not represent the overall critical or audience consensus.