Alpha has hit theatres with high expectations as the latest addition to YRF's successful Spy Universe. Despite strong pre-release buzz, trade analysts believe the film could earn between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore net in India on its opening day. These figures are based on current market trends, advance bookings, promotional activity, and industry estimates rather than official box office numbers.

The opening may appear modest compared to previous entries in the franchise, but the real test for the film will begin after the first weekend. If audiences respond positively, collections could see healthy growth over the following days.