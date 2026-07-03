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Alpha Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will YRF Spy Universe See Its Lowest Start? Read On
Alpha Box Office Prediction Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol's action thriller Alpha has finally arrived cinemas. Trade estimates suggest a modest opening, while the film's long-term success is expected to depend largely on audience response
Alpha Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Expected Opening Collection
Alpha has hit theatres with high expectations as the latest addition to YRF's successful Spy Universe. Despite strong pre-release buzz, trade analysts believe the film could earn between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore net in India on its opening day. These figures are based on current market trends, advance bookings, promotional activity, and industry estimates rather than official box office numbers.
The opening may appear modest compared to previous entries in the franchise, but the real test for the film will begin after the first weekend. If audiences respond positively, collections could see healthy growth over the following days.
Could Alpha Record the Lowest Opening in YRF Spy Universe?
If Alpha opens within the estimated Rs 5-7 crore range, it would become the lowest opening-day performer in the YRF Spy Universe.
Here is how previous films in the franchise performed on their first day in India (net collections):
Ek Tha Tiger – Rs 32.92 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 34.10 crore
War – Rs 53.35 crore
Pathaan – Rs 57 crore
Tiger 3 – Rs 44.50 crore
War 2 – Rs 52.50 crore
Compared to these blockbuster openings, Alpha faces a challenging start. However, industry experts believe that a strong storyline, impressive action sequences, and positive audience feedback could still help the film build momentum over the weekend.
Competition and Release Timing May Influence Performance
Alpha's release comes on a regular working day rather than a public holiday, which may limit its opening-day footfall. Holiday releases often receive an immediate boost at the box office, an advantage this film does not have.
The film is also sharing screens with Welcome to the Jungle, which continues to attract family audiences. This competition could divide theatre occupancy and affect initial collections. Even so, YRF's strong brand value, the popularity of its Spy Universe, and the presence of stars like Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol remain major strengths that could support the film's performance in the coming days.
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