Sharvari Wagh's Mumbai home stands out for its two expansive living rooms, each designed for a different purpose. One serves as the main gathering space for family and guests, while the other offers a more relaxed setting for unwinding and entertaining.

Soft neutral walls, oversized windows and abundant natural light create a bright, airy atmosphere throughout the home. The open layout enhances the sense of space, making the interiors feel both luxurious and inviting.

Adding to the home's charm is a beautifully carved wooden swing that instantly draws attention. Antique wooden furniture, vintage clocks, decorative mirrors and elegant lighting fixtures introduce a timeless Indian aesthetic. A sliding glass partition subtly separates the dining space, maintaining privacy without disrupting the home's open feel.