Inside Alpha Actor Sharvari Wagh's Luxury Mumbai House; Check Photos Here
As Sharvari Wagh's action thriller Alpha arrives theatres, fans are equally fascinated by the actress's beautifully designed Mumbai home. Blending timeless Indian décor with modern elegance, every corner reflects warmth, heritage, personal memories
Spacious Living Areas That Blend Luxury with Comfort
Sharvari Wagh's Mumbai home stands out for its two expansive living rooms, each designed for a different purpose. One serves as the main gathering space for family and guests, while the other offers a more relaxed setting for unwinding and entertaining.
Soft neutral walls, oversized windows and abundant natural light create a bright, airy atmosphere throughout the home. The open layout enhances the sense of space, making the interiors feel both luxurious and inviting.
Adding to the home's charm is a beautifully carved wooden swing that instantly draws attention. Antique wooden furniture, vintage clocks, decorative mirrors and elegant lighting fixtures introduce a timeless Indian aesthetic. A sliding glass partition subtly separates the dining space, maintaining privacy without disrupting the home's open feel.
Open Spaces and a Terrace Designed for Peace
One of the most attractive features of Sharvari's residence is its thoughtfully designed open seating area. Stone-textured walls, plush sofas and tasteful décor create a cozy environment perfect for spending quality time with family and friends.
The actress's favourite corner of the house is her lush green terrace. Filled with potted plants, comfortable seating and surrounded by open skies, the outdoor space provides a calm escape from Mumbai's busy lifestyle. The terrace perfectly complements the home's overall theme of comfort and natural beauty.
A Home Filled with Memories and Exciting Career Ahead
Beyond its elegant interiors, Sharvari's home reflects her personal journey. The walls are decorated with framed family photographs, memorable film moments and inspirational dialogues, giving every room an emotional and deeply personal touch. The décor beautifully balances aesthetics with cherished memories.
Sharvari Upcoming Movies
On the professional front, Sharvari Wagh is now seen in the much-awaited YRF Spy Universe film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt.
Upcoming Projects
She also has an untitled project with Emraan Hashmi, which has already been officially announced, adding another exciting chapter to her growing career.
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