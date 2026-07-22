Jeetendra revealed he bought Bharat Bhushan’s Pali Hill bungalow for just ₹4.25 lakh during the actor’s financial crisis. Though he faced career setbacks after moving in, the property later became a highly profitable investment, even earning him ₹11.5 lakh from the wood alone.

Veteran actor Jeetendra, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars in the 1980s, not only built a successful film career but also made wise real estate decisions that later paid off significantly. In a recent interview, he shared an interesting story about purchasing a bungalow in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area from late actor Bharat Bhushan at what he described as an unbelievably low price.

Talking about his first property, Jeetendra revealed that Bharat Bhushan was facing a serious financial crisis at the time and had to sell his bungalow for just ₹4.25 lakh. The actor recalled how his father encouraged him to make the purchase, marking a major shift from their modest lifestyle. Having grown up in a small 20x10 room in a chawl with eight family members, buying the bungalow was a huge milestone. The deal also included a spacious 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price, which he described as shocking even back then.

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However, things took an unexpected turn after he moved into the house. Jeetendra said that four of his films failed back-to-back soon after shifting, which made him anxious. Fearing that he might face financial troubles similar to Bharat Bhushan, he decided to move out. Despite this initial setback, the property eventually turned out to be a highly profitable investment.

Years later, when the bungalow was redeveloped, Jeetendra agreed to the proposal without hesitation. He revealed that he earned nearly three times the original purchase price from the Burma teak wood used in the house alone. From a purchase of ₹4.25 lakh, he made ₹11.5 lakh just from the wood, highlighting the unexpected value of the investment.

Jeetendra, who has acted in over 200 films across a career spanning more than six decades, began his journey with Geet Gaya Patharon Ne (1964) and gained fame with Farz (1967). Known for his energetic dance style and lively screen presence, he earned the nickname “Jumping Jack” and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars.

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