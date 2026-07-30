Rishab Shetty has praised the 'Ramayana' trailer, lauding the team for creating a 'convincing world'. He praised Ranbir Kapoor for embodying Rama's divinity and Yash for his astonishing performance as Ravana, saying he made Kannadigas proud.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has heaped praise for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana'. In his Instagram post, Rishab Shetty penned a long note and gave a shoutout to the entire team, including director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey among others.

"It's not easy to convince people with the stories and characters of our epics. We have all grown up listening to them, and each of us carries our own imagination of these timeless legends. Hats off to the team for creating such an incredibly convincing world. @niteshtiwari22 @iamnamitmalhotra, take a bow," Shetty wrote.

Praising the actors' performances and the powerful music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, the 'Kantara' star added, "I can relate to the pressure an actor feels while portraying such iconic characters. Every single actor has embraced that responsibility and delivered a brilliant performance. @ravidubey2312 @saipallavi.senthamarai @rakulpreet @arrahman @hanszimmer, every emotion has been beautifully underlined by your music. What a phenomenal score."

Shetty noted how Ranbir Kapoor's performance made him "truly feel the aura and divinity of Rama," while Yash as Ravana left him astonished. "#RanbirKapoor brother, you made us truly feel the aura and divinity of Rama. @thenameisyash sir, my eyes grew bigger and bigger with every shot of yours. I dont think anyone else could have done justice to that character. I am running short of words to tell more about your brilliant performance but one thing, as a kannadiga you have always made us feel proud," he said.

'Ramayana: Part 1' Trailer Unveiled

Earlier in the day, the much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' was unveiled during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat. The trailer opens with a striking introduction to Yash's Ravana, who emerges from the shadows before ascending to a grand palace and declaring his rule over the three realms.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama, who is introduced to his people by his father, King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil. Sweeping visuals of a golden Ayodhya transition into Rama's marriage to Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

The emotional tone shifts as Rama accepts his stepmother Kaikeyi's demand and begins a 14-year Vanvas (exile) alongside his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey. The trailer also teases key moments from the epic, including the confrontation involving Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet and the abduction of Sita, before building towards a large-scale war featuring massive armies, mythical creatures and intense sword battles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The soundtrack is another major highlight, featuring a collaboration between legendary composer A R Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

Star Cast and Release Information

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)