Several Kapoor family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita, and Neetu Kapoor, attended the prayer meet for Rima Jain's mother-in-law, Koshu Jain. Randhir Kapoor was seen in a wheelchair. Minister Supriya Sule also offered her condolences.

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita, and Neetu Kapoor, attended the prayer meet of Rima Jain's mother-in-law, Koshu Jain, who passed away on July 27. Randhir Kapoor was seen leaving the prayer hall in a wheelchair. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife also attended the prayer meet.

Supriya Sule Extends Condolences

A few days ago, minister Supriya Sule, who shares a close bond with Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, extended her heartfelt condolences to them over the demise of Koshu Jain. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Koshu Jain, beloved mother of Manoj Jain. My heartfelt condolences to Manoj Jain and the entire Jain family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace," her post on Facebook read.

Next Generation Pays Respects

Also present were Rima Kapoor's sons, Armaan and Aadar Jain, along with their wives, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Alekha Advani. Rima is the youngest daughter of the late filmmaker Raj Kapoor. (ANI)