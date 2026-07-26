The trailer for 'Ramayana' was supposed to drop on July 24, but there's a solid reason for the delay. The film's team has joined hands with Sony Pictures for a massive, Hollywood-style global launch, and they're pulling out all the stops.

This Much Money Just for Promotions!? Team 'Ramayana' Has a Massive Plan That's a First for Indian Cinema!

Times have changed. Indian films are no longer just going from the gullies to Delhi; they're making waves from Delhi all the way to Los Angeles. The latest example is director Nitesh Tiwari's dream project, 'Ramayana'. Every new piece of information about this film is making movie lovers sit up and take notice. And now, the plan for the 'promotional budget' of Ramayana is guaranteed to leave anyone stunned!

The Budget Will Make Your Head Spin!

Usually, a big-budget film has a total budget of around 100 or 200 crores. But do you know how much money our 'Rocking Star' Yash and Namith Malhotra are spending just on promotions for 'Ramayana'? A staggering 375 crore rupees!

That's right. The team is setting aside an amount that could fund an entire blockbuster film, just to get the word out. Out of this, ₹140 crore is for the Indian market, and a massive ₹235 crore is being spent in collaboration with Sony Pictures for the overseas market. This is an all-time record in the history of Indian cinema!

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The International 'Game Plan' Behind the Trailer Delay

Actually, the film's trailer was scheduled to release on July 24. While this might be a bit disappointing for fans, there's a strong reason behind it. The team has partnered with Sony Pictures to attract a global audience and plans to launch the project on a scale similar to Hollywood films. That's why they've pushed the trailer release slightly to prepare for a grander stage. Of course, the official reason given was different!

Who's in This Big-Budget Epic?

Who wouldn't be curious after hearing about this film's star cast? Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as the Maryada Purushottam, Shri Ram, while the graceful Sai Pallavi will shine as Sita. But what's got everyone talking is our 'Monster' Yash, who is all set to roar as the mighty Ravana. Adding to the magic, Oscar-winning music composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are collaborating, which will surely elevate the film.

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This Decade's Epic Hero is Arriving on Diwali!

The entire film is being shot in the IMAX format using state-of-the-art VFX. The first part of the movie is expected to be released this Diwali. All in all, 'Ramayana' is set to be more than just a film; it's poised to become a matter of pride for Indian cinema and make a huge impact worldwide. A ₹4000 crore budget, with ₹375 crore just for promotions... wow! Looking at this scale, a box office tsunami seems certain, doesn't it? With just a few months left for the release, who knows how big the promotional buzz will get!