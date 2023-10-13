In pictures: Urfi Javed hosts Bollywood-themed birthday party; here's who all attended

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Uorfi Javed celebrated her birthday with a spectacular party, and celebrities from television, film, web, and social media were in attendance. Have a look at the pictures. 


     

    article_image1

    Uorfi Javed chose a Bollywood theme for the celebration, honoring the renowned films and superheroes from the film industry over the years.

    article_image2

    Uorfi recreated actor Paresh Rawal's classic character Baburao, from the film 'Hera Pheri' which surprised everyone. 

    article_image3

    The party was attended by celebrities such as actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee, as well as producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes.

    article_image4

    Actress and comedian Saloni Daini, Divya Agarwal, and Uorfi's manager Sanjit Asgaonkar were also present.
     

    article_image5

    The pictures from the birthday bash looked lovely as all gave well wishes to Uorfi Javed and were spotted having a good time in classic Bollywood style. 

