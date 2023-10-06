In pictures: Urfi Javed goes nude in new photoshoot

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed raised eyebrows when she dropped a video from her new photoshoot.

    article_image1

    Urfi Javed set the internet on fire when she dropped a video from her recent photoshoot. The video had Urfi with no clothes. 

    article_image2

    The video began with Urfi's backside of the hand having an 'OK Tested' stamp and what happens next, shocks the internet. 

    article_image3

    Urfi was seen posing in a sitting position fully nude and had only 'Ok Tested' stamp all over her body. 

    article_image4

    She had her private parts covered with her hand. She completed her look with a pair of transparent heels and had her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Netizens took to the comment section to share their views and said that she has the guts to do such bold photoshoots. 

    article_image6

    Urfi's photoshoot also reminded many of Ranveer Singh's similar nude photoshoot which also created a buzz. 

