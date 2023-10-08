Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks gorgeous in pink saree

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has raised eyebrows with her new stunning look in a recent Instagram post.
     

    article_image1

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a saree where she looked dazzling. 

    article_image2


    Samantha had a 'Pretty in Pink' Sunday as she wore a trans-seasonal sari in a vivid fuchsia pink silk that is appropriate for both a casual outing and a joyous night. 
     

    article_image3

    The actress paired her handmade silk saree with a baring bra blouse with thin straps, a sweetheart neckline, and an uneven skirt that showed off her midsection. 

    article_image4

    She completed her look with a dramatic cloak over her stunning saree and a big diamond necklace with sleeves wrapped around her arms. 
     

    article_image5

    Samantha wore a neutral makeup look with glittering eyeshadow, bare-cheekbones lipstick, and contoured cheeks.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity' DPK

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity’

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT rkn

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house? vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house?

    Recent Stories

    Amazon sale 2023 5 deals on smartwatches you shoulnt miss gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: 5 deals on smartwatches you shouln't miss

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's spin trio weaves a web around Australia at Chepauk osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's spin trio weaves a web around Australia at Chepauk

    Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white dress, recreates Zeenat Aman's look RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white dress, recreates Zeenat Aman's look

    Misal Pav to Vada Pav: 7 tasty street food of Mumbai DPK

    Misal Pav to Vada Pav: 7 tasty street food of Mumbai

    South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest Century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record avv

    South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon