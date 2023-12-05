Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram share glimpse from griha pravesh ceremony, receive warm welcome

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married on November 29 in Manipur in a traditional Meitei wedding. Following the wedding, new photos of the newlyweds from their griha pravesh ritual surfaced online.

    article_image1

    On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedded in a traditional Meitei wedding in Manipur. Fans were eager to bless the newlyweds as the pair published the first photos from their gorgeous wedding. On December 5, additional photos from the couple's griha pravesh went viral.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The wedding of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram was nothing short of magical. The fact that the pair married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur's Imphal piqued the interest of his admirers even further.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    New photos from the couple's post-wedding celebrations have surfaced online. Pal Singh, one of Randeep's close buddies, posted a slew of photos on Instagram.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While some were from the 'Jism' actor's wedding, one was from his griha pravesh, where the pair can be seen cutting a cake as they are greeted warmly.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When the newlyweds landed in Mumbai after their wedding, they were seen wearing the same dress. On December 1, the couple's official wedding photographers took to Instagram to share a touching video from their modest ceremony.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The caption read, "Randeep & Lin. Love wins. Bollywood witnessed a remarkable display of authenticity and cultural respect as actor Randeep Hooda showcased his humility and genuine persona during his three-day wedding festivities with partner Lin (sic)."

    article_image7

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are seen in the video cutely sharing looks as they go towards one other.

     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' in which he will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Lin was most recently seen in 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pair previously stated in their formal statement that following their wedding on November 29, they would hold a celebration for their industry buddies in Mumbai. He has now revealed that the anticipated star-studded event will take place on December 11.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know ATG

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him ATG

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date SHG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more ATG

    'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

    Recent Stories

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh AJR

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh

    Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing vkp

    Cyber attack shocks Karnataka High Court, culprits upload obscene content during video conferencing

    India crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams AJR

    India's crackdown: Over 100 Chinese websites to be banned for investment scams

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 aggressive dog breeds in India of 2023 RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 aggressive dog breeds in India of 2023

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know ATG

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon