In pictures: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram share glimpse from griha pravesh ceremony, receive warm welcome

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married on November 29 in Manipur in a traditional Meitei wedding. Following the wedding, new photos of the newlyweds from their griha pravesh ritual surfaced online.

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedded in a traditional Meitei wedding in Manipur. Fans were eager to bless the newlyweds as the pair published the first photos from their gorgeous wedding. On December 5, additional photos from the couple's griha pravesh went viral.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The wedding of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram was nothing short of magical. The fact that the pair married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur's Imphal piqued the interest of his admirers even further.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

New photos from the couple's post-wedding celebrations have surfaced online. Pal Singh, one of Randeep's close buddies, posted a slew of photos on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While some were from the 'Jism' actor's wedding, one was from his griha pravesh, where the pair can be seen cutting a cake as they are greeted warmly.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When the newlyweds landed in Mumbai after their wedding, they were seen wearing the same dress. On December 1, the couple's official wedding photographers took to Instagram to share a touching video from their modest ceremony.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The caption read, "Randeep & Lin. Love wins. Bollywood witnessed a remarkable display of authenticity and cultural respect as actor Randeep Hooda showcased his humility and genuine persona during his three-day wedding festivities with partner Lin (sic)."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are seen in the video cutely sharing looks as they go towards one other.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' in which he will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Lin was most recently seen in 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The pair previously stated in their formal statement that following their wedding on November 29, they would hold a celebration for their industry buddies in Mumbai. He has now revealed that the anticipated star-studded event will take place on December 11.