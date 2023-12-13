In pictures: Neha Dhupia's sizzling white sports bra photoshoot is perfect for the gram

On Tuesday, Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm as she dropped pictures in a white sports bra.

Neha Dhupia's recent images have gone viral as she shows off her curves in a sizzling white sports bra.

The viral photographs have gone viral, with people praising Neha for her fitness and gorgeous shape in the comments section.

She posed in a white sports bra and an oversized shirt in the images she published on her Instagram account.

In the monochromatic pictures, the actress flaunted her jaw-line and wore no makeup, and wore her hair loose.

She shared three different posts each having about 2-3 pictures and wrote, "Did not wake up like this."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will make her OTT debut with a witty comedy on modern-day human relationships.