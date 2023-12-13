Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Neha Dhupia's sizzling white sports bra photoshoot is perfect for the gram

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm as she dropped pictures in a white sports bra. 

    article_image1

    Neha Dhupia's recent images have gone viral as she shows off her curves in a sizzling white sports bra.

    article_image2

    The viral photographs have gone viral, with people praising Neha for her fitness and gorgeous shape in the comments section.

    article_image3

    She posed in a white sports bra and an oversized shirt in the images she published on her Instagram account.

    article_image4

    In the monochromatic pictures, the actress flaunted her jaw-line and wore no makeup, and wore her hair loose. 

    article_image5

    She shared three different posts each having about 2-3 pictures and wrote, "Did not wake up like this."

    article_image6

    On the work front, Neha Dhupia will make her OTT debut with a witty comedy on modern-day human relationships.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented ATG

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented

    Tripti Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details RBA

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know RBA

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra

    Recent Stories

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented ATG

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented

    Football ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC sports

    ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC

    TV Judge Frank Caprio reveals his cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video WATCH gcw

    TV Judge Frank Caprio reveals his cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video (WATCH)

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband vkp

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea AJR

    BREAKING: Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon