In pictures: Here why Tejasswi Prakash's black high slit dress is talk of the town

On Thursday, Tejasswi Prakash attended the Myntra Creative Fest and her outfit made heads turn.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most well-known television personalities and her fashion selections have always turned heads.

The actress has a distinct approach to fashion, as evidenced by her immaculate sense of style. Having said that, her most recent appearance was likewise noteworthy.

For the event, Tejasswi was seen wearing a black gown that had a very high split on one side which raised eyebrows for many.

The 'Naagin' actress accessorized her look with the one-shoulder dress with a gold ear cuff and tiny bangles.

She wore minimal makeup and had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail that gave a slicked-back manner look.

Tejasswi's pictures were circulated on social media and became the talk of the town due to her hold fashion avatar.