In pictures: 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' actress Shraddha Das looks gorgeous in white chiffon saree

On Wednesday, actress Shraddha Das dropped in pictures in a white saree that has gone viral on social media.

Actress Shraddha Das' immaculate fashion sense and stylistic decisions frequently cause a sensation on the internet.

She took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot in which she looked extremely hot.

In the photos, the actress is wearing a white chiffon saree with golden stripes and zari work, which she teamed with a matching top with a deep neckline.

Shraddha kept her makeup simple, with smokey brown eyes. She completed her outfit with untidy curly tresses and looked like a diva.

The 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' actress was seen posing outside near a white wall in the first few photos. In the other pictures, she is posing on an orange couch.

On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen in the Telugu film 'Paarijatha Parvam' which will be released on March 15, 2024.