    In pictures: 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' actress Shraddha Das looks gorgeous in white chiffon saree

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    On Wednesday, actress Shraddha Das dropped in pictures in a white saree that has gone viral on social media. 

    article_image1

    Actress Shraddha Das' immaculate fashion sense and stylistic decisions frequently cause a sensation on the internet. 

    article_image2

    She took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot in which she looked extremely hot. 

    article_image3

    In the photos, the actress is wearing a white chiffon saree with golden stripes and zari work, which she teamed with a matching top with a deep neckline.

    article_image4

    Shraddha kept her makeup simple, with smokey brown eyes. She completed her outfit with untidy curly tresses and looked like a diva.

    article_image5

    The 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' actress was seen posing outside near a white wall in the first few photos. In the other pictures, she is posing on an orange couch.

    article_image6

    On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen in the Telugu film 'Paarijatha Parvam' which will be released on March 15, 2024. 

